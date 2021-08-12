BELTON — Central Texas hospitals are stressed by large numbers of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients as exhausted doctors and nurses try to manage the area’s latest surge of infections.
Administrators from Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth and Seton Medical Center were among those who addressed the current situation at their local facilities at a news conference Thursday morning at the Bell County Courthouse.
The regional hospitalization rate above 19 percent comes as local COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with emergency rooms at or over capacity, the hospital administrators said.
Doctors and nurses from the hospitals pointed towards large amounts of unvaccinated people locally, along with the delta variant, as the main factors for the recent spike in cases.
Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer for of the Central Texas region of Baylor Scott & White, said the Temple facility is at 130 percent capacity for its intensive care unit beds but doesn’t have enough nurses to handle that level of patients.
“What is happening right now, today and for the last couple weeks, we have seen a tremendous growth in the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospital,” Sibbitt said. “Currently right now, about one-third of our beds are occupied by COVID patients. When you consider that no other disease entity occupies a third of your beds, that is putting a tremendous strain on our existing staff.”
All the health care providers who addressed media at the news conference pointed out that most of the patients they were seeing were both young and unvaccinated. Many patients seen locally are in their 50s or younger, different from previous spikes when older people were more affected.
Sibbitt said Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple has seen about 8 percent of COVID-19 patients are the result of breakthrough infections — fully vaccinated people infected with virus — but most of those patients have underlying medical conditions.
AdventHealth Central Texas hospital in Killeen has seen some breakthrough infections, but they are “very, very low,” chief medical officer Dr. Erin Byrd said.
As a parent, Sibbitt said he knows the look in a child’s eyes when they are in pain. He said he can see that same look in patient’s eyes when they look at him, unable to breath due to the virus.
“Imagine your child can’t breathe, showing up to our children’s hospital,” Sibbitt said. “That is exactly what is happening these days.
“And the concerning issue is that it is preventable.”
County efforts
The surge comes weeks before the start of classes in Bell County schools, many of which are providing community members with vaccination clinics.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county and school districts meet at least once a week about health protocols and procedures.
“It’s a very difficult and challenging environment right now in the school districts, there is no doubt about that,” Blackburn said. “The start of school is going to represent a huge challenge for everyone.”
Blackburn said Bell County currently had no plans to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders disallowing mask mandates — unlike some more populated counties around the state.
Blackburn said he didn’t feel these mandates by other counties would succeed and that they didn’t have the full force of the law on their side.
“I took an oath of office to uphold the law when I took this office, and the governor’s orders are the law in the state of Texas in regard to the COVID situation,” Blackburn said. “So we are going to do everything we can … to use every tool and resource we have under those orders to mitigate the impact from COVID-19.”
Overwhelmed facilities
Some health care providers said that wait times at their facilities have grown longer and ask those who want to get tested for COVID-19 do so at testing sites rather than come to a hospital.
Calee Travis, chief nursing officer of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, requested that everybody be respectful when at a hospital, as the current stress and capacity issues are causing delays.
These delays, Travis said, can cause lengthy waits — sometimes as long as six hours — before doctors can see some patients since the critically ill are treated first.
Travis said Seton was also at 90 percent capacity in its intensive care unit. None of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients were vaccinated and several are on ventilators, she said.
“COVID has decimated the nursing ranks,” Travis said. “As a nurse for over 40 years, we have never had enough nurses. And right now, we really need the help because we are tired and this is the worst I have ever experienced in my career.”
Baylor Scott & White said about 95 percent of its staff is vaccinated, but some opposing a shot mandate are planning a 10 a.m. Saturday protest on 31st Street in front of the Temple medical facility.
At AdventHealth, about 70 percent of staff is inoculated, Byrd said.
Vaccine effectiveness
Costa Claver, chief epidemiologist at the health district, said vaccinations locally have been proven effective at stopping severe symptoms even when someone gets the virus.
Claver said recently he was told about an infection brought into a local nursing home by an unvaccinated worker who got infected at a party.
“Twenty-two cases came up positive, and, among those, 21 were vaccinated and didn’t show any symptoms,” Claver said. “Only one, who was unvaccinated, was admitted to (Baylor) Scott & White. And I think that says something, especially as far as vaccinations go.”
Effect on children
More children are vulnerable to the coronavirus as hospitals see an increase in cases, hospital administrators said.
Health workers also are dealing with childhood cases of RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus and flu cases, this summer, the administrators said.
Some child COVID-19 infections have occurred through sporting activities, the doctors said as they emphasized vaccinations for children 12 and older.
Prolonged pandemic
The hospital administrators agreed that the prolonged pandemic has taken a toll on staff, though they continue to do their best.
“It doesn’t matter what area of health care you are in, you are tired right now,” Sibbitt said. “They are tired and fatigued, and they need a break. They need a break or we risk losing them.”
Travis, who herself has a scar from the smallpox vaccine, urged people to get vaccinated and help eradicate COVID-19 as was done to smallpox.
“So please, I beg you, don’t believe everything you see on social media or hear — especially from the people who have never trained in medicine or have taken care of a critically ill patient, gasping for breath, knowing that they might not leave that hospital alive,” she said.
Travis said she knows it is confusing, and that people don’t know who to trust, but said people have to trust someone.
The coronavirus, Travis pointed out, doesn’t care who it infects and only cares about spreading from person to person. She said getting vaccinated creates an immunity, which she said is the only way we are going to get ahead of the virus.
“Please help your community, please help your health care providers, your family and your friends get vaccinated,” Travis said.
Vaccination sites
County officials said that there are 28 locations either in Bell County or within 45 minutes driving distance where people could get vaccinated.
Those who want to find the nearest place to get a vaccine can go online to www.vaccines.gov or text their ZIP code to 438829.