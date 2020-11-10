A woman in her 30s from Belton was announced as Bell County’s latest COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, as active cases rose to 630 — 14 more than Monday.
“We are now at 6,982 cases,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We have 6,352 recoveries and did get an additional death certificate, bringing our total to 104 COVID-19 related deaths. Our incidence rate went up a bit more to 173.6 per 100,000 people.”
She also noted how the dashboard update may not come Wednesday since the county is closed for Veterans Day.
“We are not promising a dashboard update tomorrow so that we might give staff a reprieve, but as always will be keeping an eye on things,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district has noticed an uptick in influenza-like illnesses and influenza, and asked residents to refer to its dashboard for weekly influenza data. That information can be accessed online at bit.ly/35ip1j1.
These cases were announced after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab on Monday — an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy.
The FDA said this treatment, which is intended for individuals at risk for “progressing to severe COVID-19,” reduced subsequent hospitalizations and trips to the emergency room.
“As illustrated by (Monday’s) action, the FDA remains committed to expediting the development and availability of potential COVID-19 treatments and providing sick patients timely access to new therapies where appropriate, while at the same time supporting research to further evaluate whether they are safe and effective,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said in a news release. “Through our Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, the FDA continues to work around the clock and use every tool at our disposal toward these efforts.”
Bamlanivimab is a laboratory-made protein developed to prevent the virus from attaching and entering human cells.
Local school districts
High schools in the Killeen Independent School District have accounted for more than 50 percent of lab-confirmed cases in the last seven days. Among these campuses, there are seven active cases at Shoemaker High, six at Ellison High, three at Harker Heights High and two at the KISD Career Center.
Killeen ISD has totaled 296 cases since March 16: 138 students and 158 staff.
There are 16 active cases in the Belton Independent School District: six at Belton High, four at Lake Belton High, three at Pirtle Elementary, one at Belton New Tech High, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary and one at High Point Elementary.
These cases represent 0.109 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard will update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — reflecting infections reported between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9 — showed eight cases: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at the administration building and one attributed to “auxiliary.”
Milam County
Milam County reported a new daily record of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to local officials.
“We have nine PCR and 19 new probable cases (logged) for a record high of 28 new cases in a single day,” Milam Judge Steve Young said. “We now have 56 active cases in Milam County.”
Young noted how active cases increased by 37 in just one week, stressing how Milam County must respond to the virus better.
“We must distance and wear a mask. This is our only protection,” he said. “Know that when you are out in public, the virus is there also. Please protect yourself and others by keeping your distance and wearing a mask.”