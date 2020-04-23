KILLEEN — The Salvation Army of Bell County will continue its pop-up prayer ministry with an event Friday in Killeen.
The event will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Family Store, 1306 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
“Whether praying with someone or simply providing a wave and smiling face for those driving by, we want to be a source of encouragement and hope for our community” Lt. Chantel Millin said.
The Salvation Army provides emotional and spiritual support from 8 a.m. to noon seven days a week by calling 844-458-4673.
The goal of the hotline is to offer assistance to people overcome with worry or undue stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release. Callers will find people ready to listen to their concerns and pray with them.