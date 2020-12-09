The Federal Communications Commission awarded more than $7.5 million to Bell County and surrounding areas to boost access to high-speed internet to more than 12,600 rural residents, the agency announced this week.
The FCC approved more than $362 million in funding for the next decade to expand internet access to an estimated 675,000 Texans who live in rural areas, according to a news release.
The money was available through the commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction, an effort aimed at closing the digital divide in rural America.
“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Texas communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.
Four companies received support to expand internet access to rural Bell County residents. They are AMG Technology Investment Group, Charter Communications, LTD Broadband and Resound Networks.
Combined, they are expected to provide broadband to 3,397 Bell County residents. They secured more than $2 million in funding, according to the FCC.
“We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked,” Pai said. “This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”
The same internet providers also will expand access to 3,597 Williamson County residents after getting nearly $2.3 million in funding.
AMG Technology, Charter Communications and LTD Broadband will expand broadband in Milam County. The FCC anticipates the trio of companies to reach an additional 4,287 residents. They were awarded almost $2.5 million in support.
In Lampasas County, AMG and LTD, along with NexTier Consortium and Resound Networks, plan to offer internet to 1,336 rural residents. The companies got $730,597 in funding from the federal government.
The FCC also awarded $46,728 to LTD Broadband to expand its internet to nine rural residents in Coryell County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that access to high-speed internet is more crucial than ever. Students and many people have been working from their homes since March — a task that requires decent internet speeds as residents use more and more bandwidth through teleconferencing apps, such as Zoom.
Texas lawmakers are expected to push for a state broadband plan in the upcoming legislative session that begins next month.
A bipartisan group of 88 lawmakers — including two of Bell County’s lawmakers, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham and state Rep. Hugh Shine — sent Gov. Greg Abbott a letter in September asking him to develop a plan to expand broadband access.
“Texas is well overdue for a state broadband plan, and we believe the state needs to begin the process of creating one immediately,” the lawmakers wrote, The Texas Tribune reported.
More than 800,000 rural Texans don’t have good infrastructure for high-speed internet, according to the Austin-based news organization.