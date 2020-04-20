Temple Independent School District issued a letter to its senior class of 2020 on Monday, announcing the postponement of both prom and graduation.
Graduation — originally scheduled at 10 a.m. May 30 — is rescheduled for 2 p.m. on June 14, while prom — originally scheduled for 8 p.m. May 23 in the Bell County Expo Center — is now on the calendar for 2 p.m. June 12 at Temple High School.
“On June 14, we are going to graduate seniors — no matter what — in order to allow you to officially move forward with your post-high school planning. If social distancing orders are relaxed, we will obviously host a traditional graduation ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in the letter.
Ott said the district has a “two-fold” plan in place if social distancing orders are still in effect.
“If we cannot graduate in-person on June 14, then we will host a virtual graduation. So, all eligible seniors will graduate that day,” Ott said.
However, the district plans to still offer seniors a true graduation experience after also booking the Bell County Expo Center for 10 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Ott said he understood how, for many students, it’s the opportunity to be around each other one last time before moving onto the next chapter of life.
“We pushed an additional opportunity out as far as possible. If social distancing protocols are relaxed by then, we will all come back and not only have a memorable ceremony for you and your loved ones, but I suspect we will be celebrating much more,” Ott said.
Temple ISD also announced all end-of-year banquets are still slated for their initial May dates. However, these ceremonies will be hosted in a virtual setting. The staff and program directors, which sponsor these programs, are already in the development stages of designing a plan to properly recognize seniors’ accomplishments.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny recently announced some schedule changes to graduation and prom dates. Salado High School’s initial May 27 graduation ceremony has been postponed until further notice — a decision made with the hopes an in-person ceremony can still be held.
“We gave students and parents two options. One option was to do a live graduation ceremony in the summer like in June or July. The second option was to do a virtual graduation,” Novotny said.
They had 165 seniors and parents opting for a live graduation ceremony out of the 180 who participated in the poll.
“At this point, we’re planning on doing a live graduation. In fact we’re having a virtual Zoom meeting tomorrow with our principals and administrators to talk about dates in that tentative time frame.”
Salado High’s prom, which was originally booked at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple, is slated to be rescheduled around the time as the graduation ceremony. Graduation had already been rescheduled once to May 16.