Editor’s note: Part four of a four-part series.
For local auto dealerships, sparsely populated sales lots have become a common site in recent months.
These lots, formerly filled with rows of new and used vehicles, now barely have time to park a car before it is sold and driven off the lot.
Similar to many dealerships around the country, auto dealerships in Bell County have had a hard time keeping any inventory in stock. This is due to a nationwide shortage of car parts, part of the global supply chain issues, with microchips for cars being one of the hardest-to-get products.
Jeff Martin, executive director of the Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association, said independent dealers in the state have taken a large hit.
“As we all know, new vehicle production has continued to lag due to computer chip and other supply chain shortages,” Martin said. “From an independent dealer’s perspective, these shortages make the challenge of finding and transporting vehicles incredibly more difficult and expensive compared to the norm.”
One local auto dealer that has seen a big impact from these shortages has been Garlyn Shelton Auto Group, which owns several dealerships in Temple.
Brian Duble, general manager of the group, said the company’s locations usually have between 700 and 800 new cars on their lots. Now, he said, they only have about 150 at any one time, not including used cars.
While there may not be many vehicles on the lots, Duble said dealers are selling new cars that they know are coming before they even make it to Temple.
“One thing that it has helped us to do, as an industry, is help us sell our pipeline inventory,” Duble said. “That is the vehicles that are incoming. We have found that customers are willing to wait three days, five days, two weeks or a month to get the right vehicle.”
For local Garlyn Shelton dealerships, Duble said, the company is lucky to have done well in the past, getting a better allocation of vehicles from the manufacturers.
Despite getting more vehicles than others, Duble said it can sometimes be hard to know when a shipment will come in.
Duble said two could arrive the same day, with the next taking two weeks before it comes. He said trucks just usually arrive when they arrive, with no set timeline.
“You never see salesmen more excited than when they see a transport truck, that is for sure,” Duble said.
Used vehicles
With a shortage of new vehicles, many have turned to buying used cars and trucks from local lots instead.
For Douglas McKinnon, who owns Village Motors of Salado, the market right now for vehicles has become hectic. McKinnon, who previously worked in the industry for decades before semi-retiring to Salado, said he still has many friends in the industry to keep him informed.
“There are dealers going absolutely crazy,” McKinnon said. “And there are places like Carmax and the big dealerships who are paying people with a 2- or 4-year-(old) pickup truck what they paid for it when it was brand new.”
McKinnon said that while he does not currently have as many vehicles as he would like, he still keeps as busy as he wants to be.
In order to not compete with the larger dealers, McKinnon said he advertises locally and does not pay “silly money.”
“I am a small guy so I am not fighting the big battle, it is a much smaller battle for me,” McKinnon said. “I am out here on (Interstate 35) and have a sign out saying we buy cars, so we get a lot of village folks.”
Around the state, Martin said, dealers are having to drive farther than before to find used vehicles.
Martin pointed to franchised dealerships as a contributing factor. He said these dealers are now holding on to inventory that they would traditionally run through wholesale auctions.
This shortage of used vehicles has driven the price up and the conditions down at auction.
“What we have seen is, used car dealers are having to pay as much as $4,500 more per vehicle than they paid two years ago for the same vehicle, or they are paying the same price for a vehicle with 35,000 to 40,000 more miles and 3.5 to 4 years older,” Martin said.
For Duble, his company decided against competing against other dealerships in auctions and instead goes directly to locals similar to McKinnon.
Duble also pointed out that buying locally from residents gives the dealership a better idea on the condition of their product.
“We have been definitely going out to the public more to buy people’s third vehicles that they might have, or second vehicles that they may not need,” Duble said. “It is obviously beneficial for them because we are paying so much for them right now.”
Repair delays
Shortages of parts don’t only stop at the purchase of a vehicle; they also extend to any repairs that need to be made.
Duble said that, while many have been understanding about vehicle shortages, it has been harder for those who need their cars repaired.
“That has been more of a frustration for the customer than buying a vehicle has been because they can’t go anywhere without their car and some of these items have been on back order or in a shortage,” Duble said. “So their cars have been down for a longer period of time.”
Duble said some of the main parts that are hard to obtain are the same ones that the car manufacturers are having a hard time receiving themselves.
Not many in the area, according to Duble, truly know how many microchips go into a modern vehicle for it to function.
“A lot of people thing that there are only a few microchips used in a vehicle,” Duble said. “But a vehicle can have anywhere between 100 to 1,000 microchips. There are a lot of components that talk to each other in the vehicle.”