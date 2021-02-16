The city of Temple has established a call center for information and assistance during this weather event.
Residents can call 254-298-5550. Call takers will provide updated information on warming shelter availability. Transportation assistance will also be provided for those with certain medical conditions that are unable to drive to warming shelters.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the city would not shut off water during the power outages.
Bring extra clothing, food and water, bedding and medication. Pets will only be accepted at noted facilities. Shelter space is limited and should be used by those with immediate need.
If you are in a life-threatening situation, call 911. If you need other assistance or information regarding shelters, call 211. Do not call the Temple Police Department for non-police related incidents.
Residents are strongly encouraged to stay in your home.
To stay safe during a power outage:
• Keep blinds or curtains closed to keep heat in.
• Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.
• Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing
• Eat and drink. Avoid caffeine.
• Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.
• Use alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or power-dependent medical devices.
• Disconnect appliances to reduce energy strain.
Stay off roads if avoidable, and use caution if driving:
• Keep space between you and the vehicle in front of you.
• Watch out for black ice – don’t drive after snowmelt.
• Watch for fallen branches and powerlines.
• Don’t drive if you do not need to.