BELTON — The Belton Senior Activity Center will begin distributing food to seniors on Friday.
The center at 842 Mitchell St. received a $25,000 coronavirus relief grant from the city of Belton and will use the funds to distribute grocery items once a week until the funds are depleted, according to a news release.
“We are looking forward to providing this service to our seniors who are ambulatory but who do not want to shop at a regular grocery store,” Jay Taggart, president of the Belton Area Citizens for Seniors board of directors, said. “We appreciate the city of Belton for awarding the center these funds.”
The drive-through distribution will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on a first-come, first served basis. The only criteria is that recipients be at least 60 years or older and a resident of Belton. Proof of age and residency is required, the release said.
Food will also be distributed on Dec. 11, Dec. 18 and then resume on Jan. 8 as long as funds are available, the release said. One bag per person will be distributed.
Grocery staple items may include: ground beef, chicken, pasta, sauce, soups, eggs, bread, milk, paper towels and toilet paper. Specialty items may include coffee, flour, sugar, margarine, rice, and fresh fruit when available. Participants must take the bag offered with no substitutions.
The funding will help local seniors, Taggart told the Belton City Council last week.
“We’ve been shut down for most of our operations … since March. It’s been a real struggle,” Taggart said. “We think this is a great program. It’s going to get food out into the community for people who need it.”