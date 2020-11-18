With Thanksgiving approaching, Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell continued to stress the importance of safe holiday practices during an ongoing pandemic.
“The best idea is to only celebrate in person with those that live in the same household,” Robison-Chadwell said. “If you choose to take the risk of including others, please consider that risk carefully because there isn’t only a risk to those you celebrate with, but to those that they will come into contact with afterward.”
She stressed how those aged 60 years and older should be “extra cautious” and avoid Thanksgiving gatherings.
“Those who have contact with high-risk people should also not gather for the holidays in an effort to protect them,” Robison-Chadwell said.
This announcement came as the Bell County Public Health District identified 87 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 8,714.
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 109 with the latest fatalities announced on Tuesday: a woman in her 80s from Belton and a man in his 90s from Temple.
Support for STAAR cancellation
The Texas State Teachers Association is lauded legislators in favor of canceling this year’s STAAR testing.
“The Texas State Teachers Association applauds and supports the efforts of 68 members of the Texas House — both Republicans and Democrats — who have called on the state education commissioner to seek the necessary federal waivers to cancel STAAR testing for this school year,” TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a Wednesday statement.
Molina said the state of Texas should be focused on providing a high-quality education to students and not on testing.
“Even under normal circumstances, STAAR exams waste millions of tax dollars, and that waste will be even more critical now that the state and school districts are suffering millions of dollars in lost revenue from the health emergency,” she said.
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott announced earlier this month how he would submit a request to the Texas Education Agency about waiving this year’s state assessment and accountability requirements.
“Carrying out standardized testing for students learning under disparate conditions places additional, undue stress on students and educators for the sake of collecting data that will reflect an inaccurate picture of the state of public education in Texas,” Ott said.
Academy Middle School closure
Academy Independent School District announced it will close Academy Middle School as a precautionary measure. Although the middle school will close on Thursday and Friday, extracurricular activities are canceled until Nov. 30.
“Academy ISD administration has come to this decision based on the total number of staff and students that are currently absent due to COVID-19 related issues,” Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan said in a letter to families.
Two people in the district are listed as active cases.
“However, 16 percent of our students and 28 percent of our staff are out for today and tomorrow because they have been identified as close contacts to various positive cases,” Harlan said. “By closing Academy Middle School for the next two days — accompanied by the nine days for Thanksgiving break — our students and staff will have 11 combined days to self monitor before coming back to school.”
Area school districts
There are 19 active COVID-19 cases across 12 Belton Independent School District campuses: three at Belton High, two at Belton New Tech High, two at Lake Belton High, two at the Belton Early Childhood School, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at South Belton Middle School.
Belton ISD also is reporting an additional three active cases, which are attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
Salado Independent School District announced an eighth-grader at Salado Middle School, and an 11th-grade student at Salado High tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. These newly reported cases brought the district’s seven-day case total to nine, according to district data.
Although Salado ISD has experienced a rise in active cases within the last few days, Superintendent Michael Novotny said parents do not need to worry.
“Even though we have had more cases recently, all three of our schools are still well below the threshold in which we would be required to close school,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “In fact our high school, which has the highest number of cases, is still below 1 percent.”
Killeen ISD has totaled 382 cases since March 16: 178 students and 204 employees.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report — logging cases reported between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16 — shows 21 infections: 10 at Temple High, three at Bonham Middle School, two at Travis Elementary, two at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Cater Elementary and two attributed to “auxiliary.”
Reimbursement program
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $420 million reimbursement program for Texas public schools that purchased equipment for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program — funded by CARES Act funding — is jointly administered by the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“Students across the state have access to eLearning resources they need to stay connected and receive a quality education through remote learning,” Abbott said in a news release. “This reimbursement program will significantly ease the financial burden on Texas public schools that have purchased these crucial eLearning devices, and also helps ensure that more students have access to these devices as needed.”
The governor’s office noted how the Texas Division of Emergency Management has already reimbursed school systems for technology purchased during the final months of the 2019-20 school year.
Texas school systems can begin applying for further reimbursement funds on Friday.
“The state and local school districts are partners in public education, and this reimbursement program will provide needed resources for schools who are struggling with unanticipated connectivity costs as they transitioned to a digital learning environment for students during the pandemic,” Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said in a statement.