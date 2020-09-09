The Bell County Public Health District identified the county’s 68th COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, as at least 4,545 people have reportedly recovered to date.
The district’s website showed the death was someone who resided outside of the county’s major cities. The county’s total cases have reached 4,962, and at least 44,364 tests have been administered, according to the health district.
Killeen Independent School District also registered a confirmed case of a staff member at an elementary school campus on Tuesday. Although a student is yet to test positive for COVID-19, 47 staff members have been infected with the virus since March 16.
Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level remained at “level three” after its weekly assessment update Wednesday afternoon. The county must maintain a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to improve to the health district’s desired “level four” threat level. Widespread distribution of a vaccine or treatments also is necessary for a shift in the threat level.
Killeen and Temple both contributed 10 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Killeen’s cumulative cases are at 1,716, Temple’s at 1,640, Belton’s at 667 and Harker Heights’ at 315. Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have now registered 624 confirmed cases.
Although Killeen has totaled the most confirmed cases, data from the Bell County Public Health District shows Temple and Belton to have higher incidence rates.
“Belton includes the entire 76513 area code, which includes more than just the city limits and the population is reflected accordingly in the rate calculation,” the Bell County Health District said on the dashboard.
The health district said it is important to highlight each city’s incidence rate, because it “allows a comparison between places with different populations to assess the burden of illness.”
Individuals in their 20s continue to tally the most confirmed infections in Bell County. This age group has accounted for 1,096 cases, while those in their 30s trail with 896 reported cases.
The cases were announced on the health district’s new dashboard, which can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/3hb86l3.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 4,962; 4,545 recovered; 68 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 227 as of Tuesday
Admitted to ICU: Ever 64 as of Tuesday
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties) there are currently 46 people hospitalized, down 5 from previous report
Temple: 1,640 cases, 28 deaths
Killeen: 1,716 cases, 18 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 667 cases, 9 deaths
Harker Heights: 315 cases, 6 deaths
Other: 624 cases, 7 deaths (1 less than previous report)
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 44,364 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://bit.ly/3hb86l3 to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.