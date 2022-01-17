Temple’s Wilson Park vaccine and testing site will offer COVID-19 testing for children ages 2 and up, starting Tuesday.
Tests for children were not available at the site last week, prompting many to be turned away, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin told the Telegram. Vaccines and boosters are available at the site for anyone 12 and up.
Long lines at the Wilson Park site last week prompted officials to extend testing and vaccinations through Jan. 29.
Arreguin said wait times at the site have been shortened as additional help was brought in Thursday to alleviate the congestion.
“On-site, we were able to bring additional soldiers,” she said. “However, we did have less people in line. Around 5 p.m. (Thursday), the site ran out of tests and closed for the day.”
National Guard troops at Wilson Park currently can administer 100 vaccines and 400 tests per day.
Those wanting a test can pre-register at https://register.txrapidtest.org/. Arreguin said staff also has tablets on-site to help those having trouble registering.
The site will continue weekly from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — or until tests or vaccines run out for the day — Tuesday through Saturday until Jan. 29.
Temple Fire & Rescue Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager said demand would be analyzed throughout the month to determine if the site needs to be continued.
Testing and vaccinations at Wilson Park are in the south parking lot by the football field and softball complex near South 34th Street and East Avenue H in Temple. Testing is only for individuals 14 and older and vaccines for 12 and up.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
COVID cases
The Bell County Public Health District was closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and did not update the local dashboard.
On Friday, more than 433 new coronavirus cases were reported by the health district for a total of 4,750.
The county’s incidence rate was at 1,308.81 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 41,094 cases reported since the pandemic started, 35,584 have recovered, and 460 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 209 of the 1,058 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported 115 confirmed cases and 384 probable cases on Monday.
Temple ISD showed 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday.
Killeen ISD reported 225 new student cases and 115 staff on their dashboard Monday.
On Monday, Salado ISD reported 72 student and 26 staff cases for the last seven days.