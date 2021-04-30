While Bell County continues to not update COVID-19 cases on Fridays, local school districts and neighboring counties have.
Milam County Judge Steve Young said the county saw its 48th death due to the virus on Thursday. While not giving specifics, Young said the person was a younger female in the western part of the county.
“Ladies and gentlemen this is a grim reminder that the virus is still here and that it is a killer,” Young said. “It is also a reminder that the vaccine can stop this. The vaccine can end this pandemic. We all need to get vaccinated.”
Milam County has so far administered 13,016 vaccines between the county’s efforts and those of local businesses. The county has had 7,119 people receive one shot, with 5,987 becoming fully vaccinated through either two shots or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Thursday, Milam County had nine active cases, with two people being hospitalized and two on ventilators.
Coryell County reported Friday that it currently had 162 active cases of COVID-19, having seen a total of 5,256 cases and 5,040 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. The county has also had 54 deaths.
Lampasas County, which last updated its data on April 27, showed nine active cases. The county’s local health authority, Dr. Georgia Hay, reported that the county has had a total of 2,169 cases of the virus and fully vaccinated 3,854 people.
School districts
Temple Independent School District continued to show no new cases of COVID-19 among staff or teachers Friday according to district officials.
Belton ISD showed five active cases of the virus on its COVID-19 dashboard Friday. The cases included one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD reported having 18 cases in the past seven days on its dashboard Friday, with 16 students and two staff members with the virus.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said Friday that the district continued not to see any new cases and only one student at Salado High School currently with it.