Local health officials said Thursday they identified 41 new COVID-19 cases.
Thursday saw an increase of 32 infections while the Bell County Public Health District added nine cases to Wednesday’s tally, increasing it to 39. Wednesday is now the county’s second-highest daily increase.
Bell County has at least 699 infections — just one shy of the 700 mark. The county now has a positivity rate of 3.09 percent, according to the health district.
So far, 292 people have recovered. Nine residents — six of whom lived at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple — have died.
At least 22,641 tests have been performed in Bell County.