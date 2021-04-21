As more people get vaccinated, some Bell County campuses are planning an end to their masking requirements.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton announced Wednesday that it would maintain its current COVID-19 safety protocols until after its commencement on Saturday, May 8, and go back to normal operations May 10. UMHB said in a statement that after resuming normal operations they would no longer require students, employees and guests to wear masks, social distance, follow occupancy limits or report coronavirus symptoms to the school.
“Last week, the Bell County Public Health District lowered the threat level of our county to Level 4, or minimal, controlled COVID-19 transmission,” Steve Theodore, chief operating officer for the school, said. “If increases in infection or hospitalization rates cause the district to change its recommendation, UMHB will reevaluate its health and safety protocols.”
The university will allow people to continue wearing masks and social distancing, but is asking people to not tell others to wear masks.
Salado Independent School District announced Tuesday that its school board decided to end its masking requirements starting Tuesday, June 1.
New death reported
The Bell County Public Health District announced Wednesday that incidence continued to remain level despite one new death.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the incidence rate in the county rose slightly to 85.7 cases per 100,000 people. She said the county currently has 311 active cases of the virus and now 423 deaths.
“We added one death for a man in his 60s from Harker Heights,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
In total the county has seen 21,294 reported cases of COVID-19, with 21,294 people having recovered.
Other counties
Milam County reported testing 3,282 people so far, with 977 confirmed cases for a 29 percent positivity rate. The county also currently has four people hospitalized due to the virus, one on a ventilator and a total of 46 deaths seen.
County Judge Steve Young said the county has started administering Moderna vaccine shots to homebound residents. He said the county is working together with the military to help administer these vaccines.
The county has also been holding walk in vaccination clinics on Fridays in Rockdale, with anyone able to come in and get a shot.
“It is safe, effective and the shot is virtually painless,” Young said. “More than 925 million people have received the Moderna vaccination and not one person has died from the shots. However, in this nation 582,000 people have died from COVID.”
Lampasas County showed that it had seen 2,153 cases of the virus so far, currently seeing eight active cases and one hospitalization.
Coryell County said on its website Wednesday that it has seen a total of 5,197 cases, with 148 currently active. The county has also seen 54 deaths from the virus as well as 4,996 recoveries.
The county has a COVID-19 vaccination hotline that residents can call at 254-248-6381.
School districts
Temple ISD showed on its seven-day COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday that it continued to not see any reported cases of the virus at campus buildings.
Belton ISD showed that it had five active cases on its dashboard Wednesday. The district has one active case at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Belton High School and one at another department or building.
Killeen ISD reported through its dashboard that it has seen 22 cases of the virus, 15 students and seven staff members, in the past seven days.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district currently has three active cases of the virus with one student at Salado Middle School and two at Salado High School.