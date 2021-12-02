A glitch affecting COVID-19 data on the Bell County Public Health District’s online dashboard was fixed Wednesday evening, according to officials.
Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, said the organization fixed a computer glitch that had been altering the number of active COVID-19 cases, and the county’s incidence rate. The disruption to the district’s system caused data to shift higher and lower hours after the dashboard’s daily update.
The latest example of the glitch was seen Wednesday afternoon, with active cases of the virus switching from 202 to 178 before being restored just before 10 p.m.
The county’s dashboard did not experience any noticeable glitches Thursday afternoon following the district’s fix.
Local data
The county’s public health district reported a rise of only two active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday evening compared to Wednesday’s corrected data.
Active cases in the county rose to 204, from the 202 seen on Wednesday, increasing the incidence rate in the county. The increased rate rose from 55.66 cases per 100,000 residents in the county Wednesday to 56.21 cases per 100,000 residents Thursday.
Data on the county’s dashboard did not show any new deaths from the virus, with the total remaining at 745.
Total cases since the start of the pandemic in the county are now at 34,609, with 33,660 having recovered so far.
Regionally, Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw a slight increase the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Data for the service area on the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard saw the hospitalization rate of patients with the virus rise by 0.53 percentage points on Thursday for a new total of 3.38%. Data also showed a total of 1,095 total staffed hospital beds in the region, with 37 confirmed patient cases.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Salado vaccine clinic
A vaccine clinic is planned to be held in Salado Friday, taking place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. The event is a partnership between the Bell County Public Health District, the Salado Independent School District and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Officials said the vaccine clinic is open to the public, with children needing to have their parents or guardians present.
School cases
Temple Independent School District did not have any active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday, with only one probable case on its tracker.
Belton ISD reported five active cases of the virus on its dashboard, with only one confirmed case located at Tarver Elementary.
Salado ISD reported only one active case of COVID-19 on its campuses, a student at Salado Middle School.
Killeen ISD showed eight cases of the virus on its dashboard Thursday, with six students and two staff members with the virus.