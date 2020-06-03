Bell County reported its fifth COVID-19-related death Tuesday, according to local officials.
“This death occurred last night. It was a resident from Weston (Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation), who had been admitted to the ICU,” said Paul Romer, the city of Belton spokesman who is coordinating public information for the Bell County Public Health District.
This is the second Weston Inn resident to die. The first was a woman in her 90s who died late Friday.
The deaths are part of a coronavirus outbreak at the facility, 2505 S. 37th St in Temple. At least 32 residents and staff members are infected.
Caraday Healthcare, the San Marcos-based company that manages the Weston Inn, said Tuesday that 19 residents and 13 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Bell County saw 10 new infections Wednesday, according to health officials.
Those new cases bumped up the county’s total case count to 396, according to Bell County Public Health District data.
The health district did not report any additional recoveries Wednesday. So far, 206 residents have recovered from the virus.
An additional 538 tests were performed in Bell County, bringing that total to 19,027.
