Local health care workers are taking part in research using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to help others ward off the virus.
This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a health care provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease, according to the American Red Cross.
Baylor Scott & White–Temple is participating in an investigative study, said Dr. Walter Linz, associate professor of pathology Texas A&M University College of Medicine and director of Transfusion Medicine, Apheresis Medicine & Blood Donor Center.
The blood from recovered COVID-19 patients is being looked at for the antibodies that have developed, which could be used to fight the virus in someone who has contracted the disease.
Those who have had a laboratory documented case of coronavirus and the symptoms are gone can donate convalescent plasma 14 days later, Linz said.
The plasma is kept in a separate space and is used as a treatment of last resort for patients who are very sick and as treatment for patients in an effort to reduce some of the worse symptoms.
“It’s been an interesting working with the community in that capacity,” Linz said.
Convalescent plasma has been used since the late 1800s, he said. “It’s one of the first things you can do when there is an infectious disease and you know that a person who has had the disease now has immune response that can be transferred to somebody else.”
It’s a treatment that can be handled quickly and in the right setting it helps.
“That’s one of the things we’re trying to determine — to find that right setting,” Linz said. “As time goes on, better therapies and vaccines will be introduced, but right now convalescent plasma is important to have.”
The hospital is collecting the plasma and it’s being used in transfusions.
“It’s up to the physician to decide whether to use the plasma because there are other therapies,” he said.
In this moment, with this virus, convalescent plasma is an investigational drug and permission to use it on a patient has to be granted from the Mayo Clinic, which is performing the national study.
The hope is that the ready-made antibodies can keep the patient going until they can begin making their own.
Central Texas is a good place to be right now, Linz said.
“There is always good support and people rally around to take care of their neighbors,” he said. “We appreciate people who are willing to make this extra effort.”