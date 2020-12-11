Bell County reached a new milestone in COVID-19 cases on Friday: Local health officials announced there have been more than 10,000 cases since March.
Only 35 new coronavirus infections were reported Friday, according to the Bell County Public Health District. That bumped up active cases to 1,674, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
A total of 10,105 Bell County residents have had COVID-19, she said. So far, 8,431 residents have recovered, according to the health district.
“We ask as always that people take the measures we have provided as seriously as possible and social distance, mask, avoid gatherings and keep their hands washed,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please remember that we are in this together and it is up to all of us to flatten the curve and stop the spread.”
Friday’s increase is tiny compared to the large jumps the county saw this week.
Bell County set its highest single-day increase on Monday when 369 cases were reported, according to local health data. Tuesday saw 95 new cases and Wednesday had 97 cases. Those numbers bounced up on Thursday when health officials recorded 168 cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District dashboard.
The increased number of infections caused the health district to move its COVID-19 threat level assessment to Level 1 — the highest stage. That means there is severe, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus. The change does not come with any directives — which only Texas Gov. Greg Abbott can issue.
“The change in threat level is a warning to the public that directives could be forthcoming if they do not take steps to prevent COVID-19 such as masking, social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home when sick,” Robison-Chadwell said in a Friday morning statement clarifying the move. “The spikes we have seen are a direct result of too many people choosing to disregard advice that has been given to prevent the spread.”