Kim Glawe, Temple ISD’s director of health services, called Thursday an “overwhelming success.”
During a free vaccination clinic — held in partnership with the Bell County Public Health District at Temple High — about 375 community members became vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It was pretty amazing,” Glawe told the Telegram. “There were students from Belton, Troy, Rogers and Killeen, so it wasn’t just for students here locally. We also had several teachers, coaches and just people from the community come in.”
Glawe emphasized her gratitude for the 12 staff members from the health district and four nurses from Temple ISD who worked the site alongside her.
“We’ve worked with Bell County in the past and it is amazing to have workers dedicated solely to reaching out to the community,” she said. “We are a very diverse population and we want to make sure we have every possible avenue to care for everyone within the community, so it’s important to keep those partnerships going forward.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott shared that sentiment.
“I appreciate all the partnerships and support,” he said. “This is fabulous. We are going to make the community safer together.”
The district’s next free vaccination clinic is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Temple High, 415 N. 31st St.
This free walk-in clinic, which is available to anyone 12 years and older, was made possible through a partnership with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center — a clinic that also will offer catch-up immunizations for children 12 years and older.
“We’re also going to be doing immunizations … that are required for children to have for seventh grade,” Ott previously told the Telegram. “It’s certainly not uncommon that families in school districts sometimes aren’t able to start on the first day because they don’t have their required immunizations. So we’re going to go ahead and offer administering for both.”
Like Temple ISD’s partnership with the health district, Glawe said she is thankful for Baylor Scott & White’s willingness to work with the district for the benefit of its students and staff.
“You have so many local BSW clinics that are already opening their doors at late hours to meet the needs of our students and staff, so it’s nice that they want to do an even closer community clinic,” Glawe said. “I can’t be more happy with all of the things they do for us and our kids.”
With the school year approaching, Glawe offered a reminder for the Temple community to remain vigilant against COVID-19.
“Continue to be vigilant with hand washing, staying home when you’re sick, speaking to your physician when you’re not feeling well … and of course obtaining a vaccination if that’s your choice,” she said.
The director of health services added how contact tracing will remain in place throughout the 2021-22 school year.
“Right now, we’re just working with the (Texas Education Agency) and Bell County, as they’re working with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and we’re going to continue to be very vigilant within the schools,” she said.