Bell County’s latest increase in COVID-19 cases reflects “activities contributing to spread” prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, a local official said.
The county has now totaled 8,572 cumulative cases — of which 1,154 are active.
“We received the backlogged data resulting from a technical error that I mentioned in yesterday’s update and were able to make those additions today,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “This has leveled out our trend, which is what we were expecting.”
Although Bell County’s incidence rate fell to 318 per 100,000 people, Robison-Chadwell continued to emphasize how the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings won’t be evident until sometime next week.
Area school districts
Salado Independent School District has registered five active COVID-19 cases after four new infections were reported in recent days.
“An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School and a 12th-grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday,” Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “An employee at Salado Middle School and a 10th-grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.”
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard — currently logging cases reported between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 — shows nine cases: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Cater Elementary, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.
There are 12 active cases spanning nine campuses in the Belton Independent School District: two at Lake Belton High, two at Belton High, two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
The Killeen Independent School District is nearing 500 cumulative COVID-19 cases after 65 infections were logged in the last seven days. Killeen ISD, which has tallied 497 cases since March 16, has seen a majority of its cases stem from elementary and high school campuses.
These campuses have accounted for about 73.2 percent of all Killeen ISD infections.