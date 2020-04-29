Bell County jury trial proceedings, originally suspended from April 6 to May 31, are now suspended until July 1.
The revised COVID-19 administrative order was issued Tuesday by Bell County 169th District Court Judge Gordon Adams and will continue until the Supreme Court of Texas and Office of Court Administration remove the restrictions.
The order that stipulates essential functions must continue, originally dated March 23, is now extended until June 1.
The order covers the Bell County district courts, courts at law and justice of the peace courts.
Stipulated as examples of essential functions are criminal magistration proceedings, Child Protective Services removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings and family violence protective orders.
The court changes were made to protect the health and wellbeing of all parties, attorneys, staff and others who come in contact with the courts.
Bell County will continue to use Lifesize video conferencing for district court proceedings.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday referred all questions to Adams about how far behind the courts are at this time. Adams was not available for comment Wednesday.
“The major impact has been on cases that were scheduled for jury trials,” Garza said. “We do not know with any degree of certainty when it will be safe to gather a large group of people for jury duty in one place for an extended period of time.”