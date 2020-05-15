Temple’s In the Mood Ballroom will not have its final dance after concerns regarding its ability to open during the COVID-19 crisis.
Ballroom owner Karen Keith Goshen on Friday canceled plans to host a final dance in the building for her customers after finding out the gathering might not be allowed under the state’s reopening guidelines. The dance had been scheduled to take place at 13 S. Main St. Saturday night.
Goshen said the ballroom, which she had owned for 21 years, was auctioned off last Saturday. She planned to allow patrons to say goodbye at the now-canceled event.
“After 21 years of being here, even with all the stuff we have been through the last few months where people have been unable to go out dancing and eat with their friends, I thought we should put (this event) out there,” Goshen said. “I figured that people would want their last chance to get together with a little music and do a little dancing, and then close it up.”
While her business was not one that would be allowed to reopen under the orders by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Goshen had planned to enforce social distancing and the 25-percent occupancy guidelines established for restaurants.
Goshen said she had only expected no more than 25 people to show up for the event. She encouraged her customers to remain socially distant and wear masks if they wanted to. Those feeling sick, or were worried about catching the coronavirus, were encouraged to stay home and send their goodbyes by email.
Before deciding to cancel the event Friday evening, Goshen said she didn’t understand why she should be barred from opening if she could keep people distant and surfaces clean.
“A lot of my friends just want to come say goodbye, and that was the plan.” Goshen said. “All down the street I see people coming in and out of the restaurants and banks. I see more people inside a H-E-B in one small area, than what (was) going to be in my entire building the entire night.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Friday there is “no doubt” that the state orders describing which businesses were allowed to reopen are vague. Blackburn said that while the business was not included with those allowed to reopen, he is unsure if it would be forced to stay closed as well.
Goshen told the Telegram she decided to cancel the dance after talking with Blackburn Friday.
Paul Romer, the county coronavirus public information coordinator, said Bell County continues to ask residents at risk of catching the coronavirus to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing.
“It is highly recommended that individuals who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19 avoid public gatherings and maintain a distance from others of six feet or more when possible,” Romer said. “If six feet of separation is not possible, using a mask is recommended.”