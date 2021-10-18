Regional hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped sharply over the weekend, falling by more than 3.4 percentage points, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s dashboard showed the percentage of beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in regional hospitals drop to 6.5 percent compared to the 9.94 percent seen Friday. The hospitalization rate includes numbers from regional hospitals in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County.
Dashboard data showed 1,123 staffed hospital beds in the region with 73 of those taken up by patients confirmed to have the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
On Saturday, the Bell County Public Health District showed a decrease of 53 active COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 662 in the county.
The drop in active cases also resulted in a decrease of the county’s incidence rate to 182.41 cases per 100,000 people in the county. The district did not report any new deaths from the virus, remaining at 674 since the start of the pandemic.
So far, the county has had a total of 33,249 total reported cases of the virus, with 31,913 of those so far having recovered.
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed only two active confirmed COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Monday, with two probable cases on its tracker.
The campuses with confirmed cases included Temple High School with one and Jefferson Elementary with two.
Belton ISD showed 37 active cases of the virus among 11 of its 18 campuses, including 11 confirmed and 27 probable. Campuses without cases included Leon Heights Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Sparta Elementary, Tarver Elementary, Lake Belton Middle School and South Belton Middle School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny reported only two cases of the virus in the past seven days in the district, including an employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary and a student at Salado Middle School.
Killeen ISD reported on its online dashboard Monday that it only had 69 active cases of the virus, with 53 of those being students and 16 staff members.
State vaccine campaign
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced its new COVID-19 vaccine campaign that it is launching.
The multimedia campaign plans to feature ads in both Spanish and English that will run on television, radio and online. The ads will highlight Texas who were initially hesitant about getting the vaccine, along with their reasons for eventually getting it.
While the state has been running ads encouraging people to get vaccinated since February, the new campaign will focus on the stories of Texans rather than the words of doctors.
“Any Texan who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of safety or other concerns can be assured that the authorized vaccines are safe and effective,” Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said. “The data gathered shows the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks of rare side effects. Most importantly, vaccination is proven to greatly increase our protection against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and even death.”