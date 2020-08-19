Wednesday had one of the lowest reported daily increases in COVID-19 cases Bell County has seen since late June.
The Bell County Public Health District reported eight new cases on Wednesday. This is the first time a single-digit has been recorded in the county since June 28, which also had eight new infections, according to local health data.
The health district, though, added an overall 29 infections to its coronavirus case total. At least 4,346 cases have been reported, with 3,287 recoveries. No new recoveries were reported and the county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests was 10.67 percent. At least 40,726 tests have been performed.
The county’s seven-day average dipped below 50 again. It was 47 on Wednesday. The figure was 51 on Tuesday. The last time the average dipped below 50 was on Aug. 12 when it was 49, according to local COVID-19 data.
Setting aside Wednesday’s daily increase, the remaining 21 cases were added to figures from prior dates.
Seven of the additional infections were added Tuesday’s total. Now that day has 13 known cases.
Three were added to Friday’s total, now 93. Five were added to Thursday’s figures, now 99. Aug. 11 also saw three more cases, increasing that total to 83. And July 20’s reported tally bumped up by three to 80.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday the figures from prior dates will likely change as private labs continue to chip away at a backlog of COVID-19 test results.
Although the health district did not record any new coronavirus deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported one Bell County resident died from the virus Wednesday.
The state pinned the county’s death tally at 51 — a 19-person difference from the health district’s count of 32.
Local health officials rely on hospitals to alert them of COVID-19 deaths. The state, however, bases its count on death certificates that list the virus as the cause of death.
Lt. Bob Reinhard, the Sheriff’s Department spokesman said three people incarcerated at the Bell County Jail currently have the virus, with one in the hospital.
“We have had no deaths, and we currently have 100 inmates under quarantine because of potential exposure,” Reinhard said.
The jail has had at least 16 cases since March 1, the Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.
Since the pandemic started, 210 residents have been hospitalized and 58 have been admitted into an intensive care unit, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Staff writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 4,346/ 3,287 recovered, 51 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 210
Admitted to ICU: Ever 58
Temple: 1,430
Killeen: 1,517
Belton: 582
Harker Heights: 267
Other: 550
*Death totals include 19 from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 40,726 tests administered with a 10.671 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.