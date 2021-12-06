A COVID-19 vaccination clinic held by both state and local officials will take place in Rogers this Wednesday.
The Bell County Public Health District, Rogers Independent School District and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the clinic Monday. The clinic will take place from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rogers Elementary School Cafeteria, 802 Cemetery Road in Rogers.
Vaccinations at the clinic, for those 5-years-old and older, will be open to the public. Children at the clinic who will receive a shot will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Health district officials said the organization is trying to make sure all community members have an opportunity to get vaccinated or get their booster shots.
“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing infection, hospitalization, and death,” Nikki Morrow, interim director of the health district, said. “We strongly encourage you to consider vaccination and a booster dose if eligible to help continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We are partnering with our local school districts and community partners to provide vaccine events near or on school campuses and in a variety of areas of our community to ensure getting the vaccine is accessible and convenient for parents and students,”