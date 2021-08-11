BELTON — Bell County will host its first COVID-19 news conference since February on Thursday morning, officials announced.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn is set to be joined by county health officials and representatives from the county’s three largest hospitals —Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth Central Texas and Seton Medical Center. The group will discuss the challenges local hospitals are facing during the recent surge of COVID-19.
The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
“These health care professionals have decades of experience,” James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said. “Many have been serving Central Texas patients from the earliest days of the pandemic, and all agree that the crisis has reached a critical point.”
Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — has seen high levels of hospitalizations due to the virus over the past few weeks.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed on their dashboard Wednesday that the service area now had 20.21 percent of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is just under the 20.33 percent seen Tuesday.
The Bell County Public Health District continued to see rising cases, with its dashboard now showing 1,664 active reported cases in the county.
Incidence rates of cases also rose to 458.5 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the highest rate seen since Feb. 3. The county did not see any new deaths from the virus. The toll remains at 472.
During the pandemic, the county has now seen a total of 25,804 cases and 23,668 people having recovered from the virus.
Town hall set
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center will host an online town hall Thursday at 6:30 p.m. focusing on back-to-school safety during the recent spike of COVID-19.
Speakers at the town hall will include Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dominic Lucia, infectious disease Dr. Gueorgui Dubrocq, pediatric medicine doctor Jamie Avila and pediatric psychiatry doctor Taha Ansari.
The panel of doctors will discuss anxiety from the virus, social development and how to play safely. The doctors will also hold a question and answer session for attendees.
Those interested can attend online at Facebook.com/McLaneChildrens.
DSHS medical staffing
In a statement Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced that it will once again start filling needed medical staff positions at cities, counties and health care facilities around the state.
Health providers have expressed the critical need for more staff to help open more beds as hospitals reach capacity. In the release, DSHS said they are working with staffing agencies to recruit more than 2,500 medical personnel to help around the state.
The department is asking health care facilities to work with local partners when possible, but they may submit a an assistance request if needed.
“DSHS is asking facilities and local governments to be judicious with their requests because there is a limited supply of staff available, and all regions of the state need assistance,” the DSHS statement said.
The department will cover the initial funding of the support staff, though officials anticipate a cost share agreement might be needed for extended staffing.