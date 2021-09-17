For the second day in a row, Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw an increase of more than 3 percentage points in its COVID-19 hospitalization rates.
The percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients is now at 24.86% — 3.2 percentage points higher than Thursday — according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The service area has 1,231 staffed hospital beds with 306 taken up by patients with the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes Bell County as well as Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
The Bell County Public Health District similarly saw a rise, adding 153 active cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,919. The county now has an incidence rate of 528.8 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
Officials did not report any new deaths from the virus, with the total remaining at 576.
School cases
Temple Independent School District had 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday in addition to 15 probable cases on its tracker.
The confirmed cases included three at Temple High School, three at Bonham Middle School, two at Lamar Middle School and two at Travis Science Academy. The district also has one case at Garcia Elementary and Scott Elementary, two cases at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, three at Jefferson Elementary and eight at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD showed 167 cases on its dashboard, with 83 confirmed cases of the virus and 84 probable cases.
This means that 0.92% of the district’s student and staff populations, across all 18 of its campuses, have the virus.
Salado ISD superintendent Michael Novotny said the district now has 33 active cases of the virus among its staff and employees.
The district’s cases include seven students and two staff at Thomas Arnold Elementary, nine students at Salado Middle School, 12 students and an employees at Salado High School and two staff members not assigned to a campus.
Killeen ISD had 362 active cases Friday — 296 students and 66 staff — accounting for 0.73% of its total population.
County vaccinations
Bell County will offer two vaccine clinics this weekend, partnering with the Texas Military Department.
The clinics, mainly meant for those who got their first shot at a similar clinic in August, will be open to everyone who wants either their first or second dose. Officials said those getting their first dose will need to find another provider for their second dose.
The two clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Attendees are asked to enter through the Expo Center’s east entrance off of Loop 121 and follow traffic and signage.
BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
• Total cases: 31,053, 28,558 recovered, 576 dead
• Temple: 8,840 – up 61 from Thursday.
• Killeen: 13,140 – up 73 from Thursday.
• Belton: 3,772 – up 19 from Thursday.
• Harker Heights: 2,110 – up 14 from Thursday.
• Other: 3,299 – up 23 from Thursday.