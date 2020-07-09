The Central Texas State Fair, which usually takes place on the grounds around the Bell County Expo Center in Belton on Labor Day weekend, was canceled for this year due to the coronavirus.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news with you that the Central Texas State Fair will not take place on Labor Day weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” fair organizers said in a news release. Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our community, our vendors, volunteers and supporters. This was not an easy decision and we plan to see you at the Central Texas State Fair on Labor Day weekend 2021.”