Tori Tawater geared up Monday morning prepared to ease her clients back into exercising in a community setting.
The Truecore Fitness studio manager was among several Bell County fitness professionals who reopened their facilities on Monday, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 6 executive order.
“It was great. We were so excited to be able to get back to helping people exercise in a community setting … And we followed all of the precautions to keep everybody safe at a social distance,” Tawater said. “It was just really nice to have a building full of people again wanting to better their health.”
Facilities, like Truecore Fitness, were opened in Texas under the assumption they will abide by safe-distancing protocols. These protocols include limiting facilities to a 25 percent maximum occupancy — a cap that does not count workers. However, on-site locker rooms and showers are slated to remain closed during this phase of reopening.
Titan Total Training, 2329 S. 57th Street in Temple, also was among the Bell County fitness centers electing to begin the reopening process on Monday.
“We have the T3 side which is geared for classes, and then we have the gym side where there are free weights. The free weights side is not open at this time,” Bryson Pennie, a front desk manager, said in an interview with the Telegram.
Pennie explained how members should make online reservations for indoor classes, as classes are limited to eight and 25 individuals for yoga sessions and boot camps, respectively. Titan Total Training cannot reserve a spot in class further than 24 hours in advance, he said.
“If a boot camp has any more than 25 individuals registered, we will take the class outside,” Pennie said.
Gym members are asked to self-screen prior to arrival, continue avoiding groups larger than 10 individuals and maintain a minimum distance of six feet, according to a “minimum standard health protocols” checklist released by state officials.
“When maintaining six feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects,” the checklist stated.
Other protocols included disinfecting equipment before and after each use, and wearing gloves that fully cover wrists and fingers.
Tawater said it was easy for Truecore Fitness to limit the number of registrations per class they offer, citing their “Mindbody” app — a mobile platform, which allows members to browse and register for classes online.