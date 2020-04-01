The way that this country is reacting to the coronavirus epidemic reminds me of how we reacted to the beginning of World War II. Even though I was a young child, I remember the panic created by the war. Everything had to be rationed as people started panic buying and we quickly ran out of essential goods.
We were all issued ration cards, depending on the size of our families and needs. It was done, primarily, to insure that our military would have enough to survive and fight. Panic soon gave way to unity, where we all started to participate in helping any way we could. I remember bringing 10 cents and a nickel to school each week to save enough for us to buy a war bond. We saved newspapers, tin cans, bottles and so on so they could be used again or melted down for bullets, bombs or whatever.
The world war we are in now is against a deadly disease. It will require that we act in unity with each other around the world. Instead of panic buying and hoarding we need to continue to buy what we normally would use. Panic buying has denied many families what they need. Making this a political issue is not doing the country any good. Blaming another country for the spread is not helping anything either!
We just need to allow common sense to return and guide us to the best way to handle this crisis. Together, we can whip this as we have done in the past.
George H. Barrett
Belton