COVID-19 related deaths in Bell County increased by six on Friday, reaching a total of 385, as active cases continued on an upward trajectory.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said these latest deaths were for a man in his 60s from Killeen, a woman in her 60s from Killeen, a man in his 80s from Killeen, a woman in her 80s from Belton, a man in his 90s from Belton and a man in his 50s from Bell County.
Bell County has now totaled 20,704 COVID-19 infections — following a single-day case increase of 19 on Friday — and at least 19,756 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district.
“Our incidence rate went up a little bit more to 155.1 per 100,000 people and we have 563 active cases,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has seven active COVID-19 cases spanning six campuses: two at Lake Belton, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at Belton High.
These active infections account for about 0.05 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Meanwhile, Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged cases reported between Feb. 6 and March 4, showed two infections. Both cases were attributed to Thornton Elementary, according to district data.
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, last distributed his district’s COVID-19 case total on Thursday — an update that reported zero active infections.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, Feb. 12,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Thursday.