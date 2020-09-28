Here is the list of 57 local businesses that will receive grants from Bell County:

Temple

Ace of Fades Barbershop - $7,000

Silk Skin and Body - $15,000

J Kowboy Wine Bar – $15,000

Fire Base Brewing Company – $15,000

Titan Total Training – $15,000

Gogo’s Treatery – $15,000

Salon Solutions - $5,000

Refine Personal Training – $15,000

LilDutchess – $15,000

Richard Fossum, DDS – $15,000

Kolache Kitchen – $15,000

Future Cues –$15,000

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – $15,000

Dapper and Dashin Salon and Shop – $15,000

Jody’s Family Restaurant – $15,000

Pivot Performance Arts – $15,000

Studio on the Avenue – $15,000

Prestige Beauty & Barber - $14,000

Belton

Grand Avenue Theater - $15,000

Little Sprouts Playland - $13,500

Monarch Salon – $15,000

1st Place Awards and Gifts – $15,000

That Art Place – $15,000

Scores – $15,000

Oppose Gravity Performance – $15,000

Bold Republic Brewery – $15,000

6th Street Antiques - $15,000

Killeen

Jokers Ice House Bar and Grill – $15,000

Blonde Salon & Spa – $15,000

Corner Pocket – $15,000

Ras Kitchen – $15,000

Corner Pocket 2-different owners – $15,000

Crew Hookah Lounge - Ray P LLC – $15,000

The Bloom Killeen - $6,000

Gatti’s Pizza Killeen – $15,000

Silver Wings Saloon – $15,000

L&A Café – $15,000

BlackHawk Brewing Supply – $15,000

Cristons Dancewear – $15,000

Porcelain Palace Antiques and Gifts – $15,000

Rosa’s Natural Healing Center – $10,000

Carol’s Creations - $8,000

Powerprint Tees – $15,000

Royal Caribbean – $15,000

Milestone Memories - $10,680

Harker Heights

Uniem – $15,000

Livin Wright – $15,000

Rack-em – $15,000

Lonestar Saloon – $15,000

VFW Post 3892 – $15,000

Eco Blue Spa and Salon – $15,000

Pop CornUtopia - $7,820

Salado

Susan Marie’s of Salado - $15,000

Axis Winery - $15,000

Nolanville

Cole Management - $15,000

Sandy’s Lone Star Events - $13,000