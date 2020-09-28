Here is the list of 57 local businesses that will receive grants from Bell County:
Temple
Ace of Fades Barbershop - $7,000
Silk Skin and Body - $15,000
J Kowboy Wine Bar – $15,000
Fire Base Brewing Company – $15,000
Titan Total Training – $15,000
Gogo’s Treatery – $15,000
Salon Solutions - $5,000
Refine Personal Training – $15,000
LilDutchess – $15,000
Richard Fossum, DDS – $15,000
Kolache Kitchen – $15,000
Future Cues –$15,000
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – $15,000
Dapper and Dashin Salon and Shop – $15,000
Jody’s Family Restaurant – $15,000
Pivot Performance Arts – $15,000
Studio on the Avenue – $15,000
Prestige Beauty & Barber - $14,000
Belton
Grand Avenue Theater - $15,000
Little Sprouts Playland - $13,500
Monarch Salon – $15,000
1st Place Awards and Gifts – $15,000
That Art Place – $15,000
Scores – $15,000
Oppose Gravity Performance – $15,000
Bold Republic Brewery – $15,000
6th Street Antiques - $15,000
Killeen
Jokers Ice House Bar and Grill – $15,000
Blonde Salon & Spa – $15,000
Corner Pocket – $15,000
Ras Kitchen – $15,000
Corner Pocket 2-different owners – $15,000
Crew Hookah Lounge - Ray P LLC – $15,000
The Bloom Killeen - $6,000
Gatti’s Pizza Killeen – $15,000
Silver Wings Saloon – $15,000
L&A Café – $15,000
BlackHawk Brewing Supply – $15,000
Cristons Dancewear – $15,000
Porcelain Palace Antiques and Gifts – $15,000
Rosa’s Natural Healing Center – $10,000
Carol’s Creations - $8,000
Powerprint Tees – $15,000
Royal Caribbean – $15,000
Milestone Memories - $10,680
Harker Heights
Uniem – $15,000
Livin Wright – $15,000
Rack-em – $15,000
Lonestar Saloon – $15,000
VFW Post 3892 – $15,000
Eco Blue Spa and Salon – $15,000
Pop CornUtopia - $7,820
Salado
Susan Marie’s of Salado - $15,000
Axis Winery - $15,000
Nolanville
Cole Management - $15,000
Sandy’s Lone Star Events - $13,000