JARRELL — Birthdays are brighter as police officers are helping children celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarrell Police Chief Marc Owens said.
“Jarrell PD understands that during this time of school closures and limits on social gatherings, it can be tough on a child who is celebrating a birthday,” Owens said. “It’s all about kids. There are so many places they can’t go.”
Owens said he had the idea to stop by their homes with the patrol vehicles’ lights and sirens on to wish the children a happy birthday.
It’s not a large gathering or party, he said. In fact, it’s usually just the child and parents so a few pictures can be taken.
“We stop by with lights and sirens to wish him or her a happy birthday, talk to them for a few, but we’re careful to keep our distance,” Owens said. “We have hand sanitizer with us.”
The department made five reservations Monday, and added five more on the calendar Tuesday. The officers went to three houses Tuesday. Along with them, the officers took stuffed animals and things like basketballs, soccer balls or footballs for the children.
Owens and Officer Ryan Greger recently went to the home of Natalie Miller-Jeter, who celebrated her seventh birthday and liked the orange Frisbee they gave her, Owens said.
Jarrell Police Department verifies that those requesting officers to come are from the Jarrell area. Greger responds back to the families, asks the child’s age and finds out what they like, Owens said.
“The kids love it,” he said.