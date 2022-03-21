COVID-19 cases continue to drop to summer lows with five new cases reported by the Bell County Public Health District Dashboard Monday
There are currently 87 active cases reported in the county.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 23.97 cases per 100,000 residents in the county a low not seen since May 23, 2021.
Of the 47,297 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,330 have recovered, and 880 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 16 of the 1,052 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
The Temple, Belton, Killeen and Salado school districts did not report any cases of the virus on their respective dashboards Monday.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.