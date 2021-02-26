The Bell County Public Health District identified four new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, as active cases saw a slight decline to 394 — four fewer than Thursday.
“The new deaths were for a man in his 80s from Temple, a man in his 50s from Killeen, a man in his 60s from Killeen (and) a man in his 80s from Bell County,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Of Bell County’s 364 known COVID-19 related deaths, 140 were announced this month.
“We are at 20,441 cases and 20,047 recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Vaccinations
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a news release on Friday.
Although a shipping timeline is currently unknown for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, DSHS anticipates that “Texas could receive an initial supply of more than 200,000 (doses).”
Earlier this week, Kevin Roberts, CEO and president of AdventHealth Central Texas, highlighted how COVID-19 vaccinations are continually increasing.
“As we consider the global pandemic that we have all been suffering under for over a year ... it’s evident that we now have a breakthrough; not just in the vaccines themselves, but in the quantities,” Roberts said during a joint press conference with Bell County on Wednesday. “Now that there's the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (seeking emergency use approval) … we should really see that escalation that we've been waiting on for months.”
The vaccination process has been hard for some local residents. Elizabeth Perry of Belton expressed frustration Friday about not being contacted and having to redo appointments for her husband and herself. She said she understood the cancellations because of the weather, but added that nobody has reached out to her and “you can’t get information from anybody.”
She credited a Telegram story with getting her a phone number in which she called Baylor Scott & White, saying she was told to call in the morning, ask for scheduling and get an appointment.
In the meantime, Bell County is working to improve data collection for vaccinations.
On Wednesday, Bell County commissioners approved a sixth-month contract with Luminare, a Houston-based software company, to reduce time spent on manual data entry.
“The new software will reduce the amount of data entry we have to do on the backend,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram. “We currently have 15 people dedicated to data entry right now, and this solution should handle most of that work automatically.”
Stafford said this FEMA-reimbursable purchase — which will not be used by the three health care providers Bell County partnered with earlier this week — was priced at $69,125.
But Bell County Judge David Blackburn noted how this software could benefit entities outside of Bell County.
“The health district will definitely use this software, but we’re in discussions with Mills County and Lampasas County … and they may want to take advantage of the software also,” Blackburn said on Wednesday.
The county’s top elected official previously outlined how Lampasas and Mills counties will each receive 198 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on a weekly basis from Bell County beginning next week.
Through Thursday, Bell County had administered 20,519 first doses and 11,348 second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Stafford said.
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 11 active cases across eight campuses: three at Lake Belton High, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD’s 12 active infections — which includes a case attributed to “other departments / buildings” — represents about 0.08 percent of its population, according to district data.
Killeen ISD has registered 12 COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing its cumulative total to 1,553: 748 students and 805 employees. The district first started reporting employee infections on March 16, and student cases on Aug. 17, according to Killeen ISD.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day COVID-19 report, which tracked cases logged between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26, continued to show a lone case at Temple High.
Staff writer Jerry Prickett contributed to this story