BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday established a grant program for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The small business grants will be funded by $800,000 from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The commissioners’ vote was 4-0, with Commissioner Bill Schumann absent.
“These are in essence micro-grants directed to small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
To be eligible for a grant, a business must be locally owned and independent; have 25 or fewer employees; seen its revenue decline after March; have a physical and publicly accessible location in the county; been in continuous operation prior to the stay-at-home order; and been considered a non-essential business.
Businesses can seek a grant of up to $15,000.
The application period opens Tuesday and will close Sept. 10. Applications are available at the websites of Bell County and the Central Texas Council of Governments.
If any funds are left over, the county may open up another application period later this month. Rod Henry, president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, asked the Commissioners Court if the eligibility criteria would open up to more businesses if the program has any funding.
Blackburn said he was unsure and that decision will likely be made at the Commissioners Court’s Sept. 21 meeting — which is when the county decision makers are expected to award grants.
Uryan Nelson, CTCOG’s planning and regional services director, said the program will bring additional economic stimulus to local businesses.
The $800,000, Blackburn said, was the maximum the state would allow the county to establish the program. It represents just a portion of the $3.2 million for which the county is eligible in funding from the state of Texas, which is disbursing money from the CARES Act to small local governments.
“Bell County submitted more than one plan to the state of Texas, seeking to expend the majority of the (coronavirus relief funds) on a small business grant program,” Blackburn said. “The state rejected those plans, limiting the amount Bell County can invest in a small business grant program to 25 percent of our allocation, which is approximately $800,000.”
The state requires 75 percent of the funding must be spent on public health activities, medical expenses and payroll expenses — all items on which the county will seek reimbursement. The remaining 25 percent can be used on pandemic recovery activities, such as providing economic support to businesses.
“This small business grant program is honestly modeled after programs that have already been implemented across the state,” Blackburn said. “We intentionally modeled it in this fashion because those programs already received approval by the state and deemed eligible for reimbursement from the state.”