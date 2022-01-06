Belton City Council will hold a second public hearing on amendments to its Thoroughfare Plan, a thoroughly-devised framework for future roadways, during its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday.
“The Thoroughfare Plan guides the development of a city’s street system, taking into account the mobility and access needs of the public,” Belton Planning Director Bob van Til said in a staff report. “In addition, it provides guidance on the general alignment and right-of-way required for roadways as development and subdivision platting occurs.”
Van Til highlighted how currently proposed amendments — which would follow two prior updates to the Thoroughfare Plan in 2017 and 2019 — would be in response to recent platting and development activity, including the River Farms development agreement.
“A notice was placed on both the planning website and the city website, which in turn pushed information out onto Facebook,” he said. “Letters to approximately 50 affected property home owners were mailed on Nov. 1, 2021. The public comment period ended on Nov. 12.”
During a Belton City Council meeting on Dec. 14, 17 amendments to the Thoroughfare Plan were discussed: four thoroughfare removals, five thoroughfare reclassifications, three thoroughfare realignments, three thorough re-routes, one thoroughfare lane-paint update and one thoroughfare addition.
One of these removals was recommended by the Belton Economic Development Corp. on Dec. 9.
“After meeting with the BEDC Board of Directors, it has been determined that we would like to request the removal of Wade Drive from the plan,” BEDC Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez said in an email to the city of Belton. “This road was included initially as an option to serve various tracts upon the subdivision of 16 acres in the Belton Business Park. It is likely that the tract will be sold in its entirety for one user and servicing multiple property owners will not be necessary.”
Although Belton City Council could have approved the proposed amendments in late December, Councilman David K. Leigh noted how a few more weeks would give property owners more time to analyze the proposed updates.
“This process allows you guys to come in, and maybe that does tweak what we do,” he said. “The worst thing is if you have to come in and take out a house. My family lost one of our homesteads in Temple with the Outer Loop Project … so the barn that my great-grandfather built has been torn down. The family got paid but it’s sad to see.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter told residents that they should be on the lookout for a letter if their property is affected by the Thoroughfare Plan.
“I’m certainly amenable to a second public hearing,” Carpenter said. “It gives people and us another opportunity to be able to drive out to some of these places. We’ve driven most of those spots … but it’s been a while and there have been some changes.”
A full list of the proposed Thoroughfare Plan amendments can be found online in the Belton City Council packet for Dec. 14.