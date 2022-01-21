Five new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Friday evening as active cases fell.
With the new deaths, the district’s dashboard now shows a total of 768 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said the deaths included a man in his 40s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
As deaths from the virus rose, active cases reported by the district fell for the first time this week. Active cases dropped by 442, from the 5,801 seen on Thursday, to a new total of 5,359.
This fall in active cases also resulted in the drop of Bell County’s incidence rate to 1,476.62 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents.
So far in the pandemic the county has had a total of 43,575 reported cases of the virus, with 37,448 of those having recovered so far.
Regional hospitalizations
Regionally hospitalizations continued to stay mostly even, according to data shown on the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard.
The percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — rose by 1.33 percentage points. The service area now has a total of 20.16% of hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus.
The department’s dashboard shows a total of 1,121 staffed hospital beds in the service area, with 226 of those taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Trauma Service Area L includes hospital beds in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported 703 cases of the virus in the district, 232 confirmed and 471 probable.
Belton elementary schools showed 87 confirmed cases, with 10 at Tarver, six at Miller Heights, 10 at Chisholm Trail, nine at Southwest, seven at Pirtle, 14 at High Point, eight at Charter Oak, eight at Sparta, two at Leon Heights, and 13 at Lakewood.
The dashboard showed 62 of the confirmed cases were reported at the middle school level, with 22 at North Belton, 11 at South Belton, 12 at Belton Middle, and 17 at Lake Belton.
The district confirmed 59 of the cases were reported at the high school level, with 35 at Belton High, 16 at New Tech @ Waskow, and eight at Lake Belton High.
Five confirmed cases were reported in other BISD buildings or departments.
Temple ISD showed 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included 18 at Temple High School, nine at Bonham Middle School, four at Lamar Middle School, four at Travis Science Academy, four at Carter Elementary, nine at Kennedy-Powell, four at Scott Elementary, 18 at Thornton Elementary, six at Ray-Allen Elementary, eight at Jefferson Elementary, three at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, and three at Western Hills Elementary.
Killeen ISD showed at total of 776 positive COVID-19 cases in the district, with 525 students and 251 staff members.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, located at 7720 Airport Road. Testing is only for individuals 14 and older and vaccines for 12 and up. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Jan. 28.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.