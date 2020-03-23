If a trip to the grocery store has become an exercise in frustration, the Urban Farm in Temple is offering up a reprieve for those who are looking for something healthy to feed to their families without the waiting in line.
The Urban Farm, 11 N. Sixth St., is an Un-Included Club project.
For a while microgreens have been the signature crop of the Urban Farm with local restaurants adding the greens to their meals.
Today, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., one pound bags of sunflower microgreens and one pound bags of salad mix microgreens will be on sale for $20 at the Urban Farm.
Travis Collins said those wanting to purchase the greens are asked to stay in their car and the bagged of greens will be delivered to those inside the vehicle.
Those who are purchasing the greens are being asked to pay it forward, if possible, and buy an additional pound bag to be given to a household in need.
The club is affiliated with Impact Church and the additional greens will be given to the some of the elderly and financially challenged members for the church.
“Others are added as we hear from people on Facebook,” he said.
Proceeds from the sale of the microgreens are used to continue the Un-Included Club’s program of growing food and teaching youth gardening skills.
“The greens make great salads and I hope people will use the microgreens in their sandwiches instead of lettuce,” said Travis Collins. “The microgreens taste great and are very nutritious, as opposed to lettuce.”
Collins said they encourage people to post their microgreen creations on the Un-Included Facebook page.
The Un-Included Club actively works to ensure the youth of the community learn the values and skills they need to become positive and productive members of society. Its goal is to grow and move forward so Temple children can achieve their fullest potential and dreams.
Microgreens are the seedlings of vegetables and herbs and are considered a super food by some, including Doree Collins, executive director of the Un-Included Club.
The turnaround for the greens is 7 to 10 days, from planting the seeds to harvesting, Travis Collins said
There is a process that’s followed for the different greens.
“It takes seven ounces of seed per tray for the sunflower microgreens,” said Nathan Watts, who manages the Urban Farm. “That yields about a pound of sunflower greens.”