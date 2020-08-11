Two Killeen women are the latest Bell County residents to die from COVID-19, according to local health officials.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said one woman died Monday and the other died Tuesday.
“(The first death) was a woman in her 60s from Killeen who had multiple comorbidities,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The second death was reported today and was a previously reported case of COVID-19 who unfortunately lost her battle with the illness. She was also a resident of Killeen and was in her 80s.”
By the health district’s count, 26 residents have died from the virus. The health district relies on hospitals to notify them of deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported the county’s death count at 40. The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19 to calculate its fatality count.
Just this week, four Bell County residents have died from the virus.
The health district said Monday two residents — a Belton woman in her 80s and a Harker Heights man in his 50s — died from COVID-19.
More coronavirus deaths have been reported in August than in all of July. Seven Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus this month, according to local health data. Last month, six residents died.
June was the deadliest month for Bell County, with at least nine reported deaths.
The health district on Tuesday also logged 169 additional recoveries and 79 new infections. At least 3,930 cases have been reported, with 2,847 recoveries.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases remained flat. It was 51 on Tuesday— the same figure the health district reported Monday.
The county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests increased to nearly 10.23 percent on Tuesday. At least 38,425 tests have been performed.
Area figures
Milam County Judge Steve Young announced Tuesday that a student athlete, who practiced an undisclosed sport last week and scrimmaged twice over the weekend, tested positive for the coronavirus.
“This is a clear marker for what is ahead with schools opening this week,” Young said, referring to Monday, the scheduled first day of school in Milam County.
Young did not disclose which school district the student attends. He also did not say the student’s age or gender.
Milam County saw six new cases Tuesday. At least 352 infections have been reported, with three deaths and 331 recoveries, according to the county.
Over in Bell County’s western neighbor, Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said his county recorded its fifth death from the virus.
The Lampasas County resident, whose age and gender was not released, died over the weekend, Hoyer said.
Lampasas County added 22 new cases Tuesday, and has had at least 214 infections, with 170 recoveries.
In Coryell County, officials said 20 more residents contracted COVID-19. At least 423 cases have been reported, with 151 recoveries and four deaths, according to county officials.
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon and FME News Service contributed to this report.