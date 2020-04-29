Nine more Bell County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to new numbers released Wednesday by the Bell County Public Health District.
The health district’s infection total is 174.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Wednesday reported Bell County’s total at 180. The state figure includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base — individuals the health district does not track — and can lag about a day behind local numbers.
Nearly 700 tests were performed since Tuesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District. So far, 5,359 tests have been performed in the county.
The number of recoveries continues to remain at 73. Three Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus.