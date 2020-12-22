Bell County reached 152 COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday, after the Bell County Public Health District received four new death certificates from the state.
“We did add fourth certificates today for a man in his 90s from Temple, a man in his 80s from Belton, a woman in her 60s from Harker Heights and a woman in her 70s from Temple,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Updated jurisdiction data also removed a previously reported death from the county’s total, according to the health district.
These latest fatalities were announced as Bell County registered a single-day case increase of 116.
“Our case total is 11,550 with 9,709 having recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our incidence rate did go up to 507.3 per 100,000 and we currently have 1,841 active cases.”
Cumulative testing remained at 70,609, as the health district did not receive new data on Tuesday.
With the Christmas holiday approaching, Robison Chadwell stressed the health and safety protocols that the health district has repeatedly outlined. Residents should physically distance, wear masks when distancing is difficult, wash hands frequently, avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands, avoid non-essential travel and avoid gatherings of any kind, she said.