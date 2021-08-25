The city of Temple will host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Thursday.
The testing will be held Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 17, according to a news release.
The site for testing is the parking lot next to Wilson Park, 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
The testing sites will be staffed by the Texas Army National Guard.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, a dry cough and shortness of breath, feeling very tired, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose and nausea or vomiting
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring identification. No registration is required.
For more information, contact Temple Fire & Rescue Fire & Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.