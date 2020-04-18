While church buildings sit empty on Sunday morning, the saints are not sitting idle.
As life during a pandemic seems to grind to a halt, many volunteers are rising up to make sure the many needs still plaguing the community are still being met. Churches, as entities, are doing their part to seek out opportunities to serve and point those willing to work in the right direction.
From providing sewing patterns for face masks to encouraging healthy volunteers to donate blood, churches are doing their part to safely combat COVID-19.
Temple Bible Church is helping those in need by providing dinner essentials. The church has partnered with Temple Independent School District to provide families with essential, non-perishable dinner items. Healthcare workers and their families can also benefit from this service. The outreach is currently serving more than 100 families in need and an average of 30 healthcare workers weekly.
Volunteers can sign up to purchase specific items and bag them for a family. Items include canned goods, macaroni and cheese, ramen, peanut butter and jelly and more. Bagged items can be dropped off at the Creekside Building before noon Monday.
Items can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with at least 24 hours notice.
TBC is also creating a database for other potential volunteer opportunities like picking up prescriptions and mail and providing childcare or meals to those in self-isolation.
First Baptist Church in Temple has several opportunities to help listed on its website. The church is encouraging healthy, non-vulnerable people to volunteer with community partners like Feed My Sheep, Helping Hands Ministry and the Un-Included Club. The church is also providing Not Alone forms and neighbor help cards.
Vista Community Church is working with ministries like Helping Hands and Love of Christ Food Pantry to ensure local families are fed. Vista is also partnering with Temple Bible Church to coordinate volunteers to purchase dinner essentials for families.
Vista is also partnering with area churches to create Be a Good Neighbor Cards that individuals can share with those near them, letting them know how they can help. The church is also assembling volunteers for the delivery team and childcare providers.
Opportunities to serve can be seen at thevista.tv/help.