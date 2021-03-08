Bell County recorded two additional coronavirus deaths on Monday as the number of active cases declined slightly.
“We have reached 20,765 total cases of COVID-19 and 19,868 have recovered,” Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “The number of active cases declined slightly to 510 and our incidence rate is 140.5 per 100,000 people.”
Two Bell residents — a man in his 80’s from Temple and a woman in her 60’s from Killeen— bring the county death toll to 387.
“Our thoughts are with their loved ones,” she said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”