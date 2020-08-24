Another Indian Oaks Living Center resident died from COVID-19 on Monday as local health officials recorded 81 new recoveries and 53 new cases over the weekend.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said the county’s latest fatality was a Harker Heights woman in her 70s who lived at the facility, 415 Indian Oaks Drive.
“Our thoughts are with her loved ones,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The woman was the second Indian Oaks resident to die. Indian Oaks is the second long-term living facility in Bell County to have a COVID-19 outbreak. At least 31 people — 21 residents and 10 employees — have tested positive at the Harker Heights facility.
The other outbreak was at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation, 2505 S. 37th St. in Temple. Seven Weston Inn residents have died from the virus.
The Harker Heights woman is Bell County’s 34th COVID-10 death, according to the health district.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, though, recorded three additional coronavirus deaths since Friday. It pegs the county’s death tally at 55 — a 21-person difference.
The Bell County Public Health District relies on local hospitals for its death county while the state bases its figures on death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19.
So far, 15 coronavirus deaths have occurred in August.
“Over the weekend and today we added 53 total new cases,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Some previously unreported cases were added to previous days as is customary. Our new total is 4,530 cases.”
The health district identified 35 new infections on Monday, seven on Sunday and 11 on Saturday.
The Bell County Public Health District also logged an additional 81 recoveries. So far, 3,572 residents have recovered.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests on Monday was 10.88 percent. At least 41,625 tests have been performed.
While the positivity rate continued its upward climb, Bell County’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases dropped significantly. It was 24 on Monday — the lowest figure reported since June 20. On Friday, the figure was 33.
The health district also reported two more residents were hospitalized and one was admitted into an intensive care unit over the weekend. Since March, 216 residents have been hospitalized and 60 have been in an ICU.
In Bell County’s eastern neighbor, Milam County officials on Monday reported two new COVID-19 cases. At least 402 cases have been reported in Milam County, with 371 recoveries.
Coryell County on Monday reported seven new infections, according to local officials. At least 489 coronavirus cases have been reported, with 222 recoveries.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said four more residents contracted the virus. At least 245 cases are known in Lampasas County, with 220 recoveries.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 4,530, 3,572 recovered, 55 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 216
Admitted to ICU: Ever 60
Temple: 1,493
Killeen: 1,556
Belton: 611
Harker Heights: 288
Other: 582
*Death totals include 21 from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 41,625 tests administered with a 10.883 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.