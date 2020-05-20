Bell County asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday to send in a rapid-response task force to test the more than 1,100 people who are housed and work at the county jail after a corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19, local officials said.
“We expect an answer from the state hopefully within the next 24 to 48 hours, and hopefully get all of our employees and inmates tested within the five to seven day period from the time of exposure,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
The sheriff stressed several times that the Bell County Jail currently does not have any active coronavirus cases.
“Everybody is safe at this point in time. We’re trying to do everything we can to keep it that way,” Lange said
The corrections officer received their test results Tuesday morning, Lange said. It is likely the employee contracted the virus while attending a community event, he added.
“At that time we started backtracking according to health (district) rules and regulations,” Lange said “It was determined that employee had worked quite a bit the last two weeks and not only in one position but in a number of positions in and throughout our jail, including serving meals to our inmates.”
Another jail employee also received a coronavirus test, but their results were negative, Lange said.
“It’s an ongoing situation,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
After learning about the confirmed case, the Sheriff’s Department immediately required employees who deal with inmates or the public to wear masks and gloves.
“All of our inmates were given the opportunity to have masks supplied to them. As a matter of fact, if they refused to take one we document that just to prevent some further legal action,” the sheriff said, with a cloth mask hanging under his chin.
The Sheriff’s Department, Lange said, is working with other county departments to get more masks and gloves for the jail.
“We’re working with our emergency management department along with the health (district) to ensure we have enough supplies to continue this operation for at least a two week operation — and possibly even further into the future,” he said. “But when you’re dealing with a thousand masks a day, we can eat through a supply rather quickly.”
Previously, the Sheriff’s Department had required everyone who entered the jail to get their temperature checked and had personal protective gear available to those who wanted it, Blackburn said. Additionally, Lange pointed out staff and inmates had already stepped up their cleaning efforts.
“Before we even had our first cases, Bell County Jail administrators and Bell County officials reached out to us for the eventuality that they may have cases inside the facility and they may have impacted staff at the jail that they needed to make plans for,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “They have been very much on top of addressing this issue, and, as a matter of fact, as the judge pointed out, they should really be commended for holding this off for three months.”