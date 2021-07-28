Volunteers are needed for a Temple food distribution planned in August.
The Central Texas Food Bank will use volunteers to assist with the drive-through distribution set at Temple College on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the college parking lot at 2600 S. First St.
The agency said it discontinued mass food distributions in Waco. Those in need are encouraged to visit regularly scheduled mobile pantries in Waco.
“At these special food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath,” the organization said in a news release. “Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events, no one in need of food will be turned away.”
Recipients who are driving through are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch, the food bank said.
Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. Recipients without vehicles should bring containers in which they can carry the food, as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.
Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions can visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans in need can access food through a network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout the region. Click on “Find Food Now” on the food bank site. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, call them to confirm their hours of operation since they can change rapidly. You can call 2-1-1 for the latest information.
The food bank said it has seen the need for its services skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic. Online donations are accepted at centraltexasfoodbank.org.