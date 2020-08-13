BELTON — Although the COVID-19 pandemic sent educational institutions into a scramble for specialized return-to-school plans, Logan Gerhart remains as excited as ever to begin his collegiate academic career.
Gerhart, 18, joined thousands other Crusaders when they began fall courses on Thursday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 900 College St. in Belton.
“I have always been super excited about coming to college,” Gerhart, a business marketing major, said. “It’s been a little bit of a different experience than what some of my older friends described college to be … Mainly because of all the precautions people have to take, and having to wear masks in places.”
Gerhart expects his first years of college to progress smoothly, as he said he received a lot of instruction virtually during his final semester of high school.
“I think classes will be pretty good. I actually had to do a lot of things online at the small private school that I went to last year,” Gerhart said. “So I got used to it personally, and the teachers figured out how to do it pretty well too.”
But senior Madison McPherson is less enthusiastic about partaking in the remote learning options.
“For me personally, I don’t do well with online learning,” McPherson said. “I like to be in person, so just to be able to come back to campus has been a really good thing for me learning-wise.”
However, the 22-year-old said the UMHB administration has done a great job implementing a variety of safety measures in preparation for the fall semester.
“They’ve done a really good job. They’ve made sure our classes are spread six feet apart, and they’ve actually broken up our classes into even smaller groups,” McPherson, a nursing major, said. “I’m just ready to graduate. Hopefully, graduation will still be in person because that’s a special moment.”
Jonika Wilson-Wiggins, 19, also said she is pleased with the steps UMHB took to ensure student safety. The music education major said the university has repeatedly provided them guidance on how to handle any symptoms related to COVID-19.
“They’ve definitely assured us to stay home if we do start feeling sick,” Wilson-Wiggins, a sophomore, said. “They made it where we can stay safe and all that … So we just really have to maintain our six feet apart.”
But she stressed how her degree’s coursework was incredibly impacted by the various transitions in the instruction’s framework.
“It’s changed drastically because everybody wants to do it online, but with my major, you can’t do it online because most of it has to be face-to-face,” she said.
Wilson-Wiggins said many are still adjusting to their new learning environments.
“I just hope they (UMHB faculty) take it easy on us. We’re just starting back up on Zoom, and we’re still not used to that yet,” she said. “Classes are a lot emptier than they used to be. It has a different vibe to it now.”