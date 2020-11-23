The city of Temple will soon offer $200,000 in grants for small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.
The Council recently approved an agreement with the Central Texas Council of Governments to administer the funds through a newly established small business grant program. The vote was unanimous.
“Obviously, COVID-19 has been an unprecedented situation across the nation. Our businesses obviously have been impacted also,” Mayor Tim Davis said. “The city of Temple wants to do anything it can do to support those businesses.”
This has become a routine practice for the Council of Governments. The Belton-based organization has administered COVID-19 grants for the city of Belton and Bell County in recent months.
“We hope there are small businesses that come forward and utilize this and really benefit from it,” Council member Susan Long said, adding the grants will help businesses stay open and keep the local economy chugging along. “We hope this grant will help them do that.”
Temple’s agreement with CTCOG calls for the entity to develop a plan for using the funds for the city’s small business grant program; create an application process; review those applications; and suggest funding recommendations to the municipal government, according to a staff report.
The funding for the program comes from the more than $4.1 million that Temple received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill Congress and President Donald Trump approved in March.
Those federal dollars came with stringent guidelines. Cities must spend 20 percent of its allocation before accessing the remaining funds. That was $850,245 for Temple, according to the city.
“The city would like to utilize a portion of this funding to provide grants to small businesses located within the Temple (city) limits to help mitigate the losses that small businesses have incurred as a direct result of the emergency public health declarations and stay-at-home orders,” a city of Temple staff report states. “The goal of the small business grants is to stimulate the Temple economy and assist local businesses in recovering from the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The city of Temple in the summer previously set up a grant program to help small businesses. The municipal government partnered with the United Way of Central Texas and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to distribute $90,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
At least 11 businesses received a grant for up to $5,000 each, Rod Henry, the Temple Chamber president, said in September.
The city of Belton is expected to award grants Tuesday as part of the second phase of its small business grant program. Belton offered $240,000 in grants to small businesses.